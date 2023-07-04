Catholic World News

USCCB committee chairman welcomes Groff v. DeJoy decision

July 04, 2023

» Continue to this story on USCCB

CWN Editor's Note: Cardinal Timothy Dolan of New York, chairman of the US bishops’ Committee for Religious Liberty, welcomed Groff v. DeJoy, the 9-0 decision in which the Supreme Court sided with an evangelical Christian postal worker who was disciplined for declining to work on Sunday.



“In so many ways today we see people of faith being told that they can only follow their religious beliefs in private or within the four walls of a church,” said Cardinal Dolan. “But religious freedom means nothing if it does not extend to the public square. And the public square is better off when religion is welcome there.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!