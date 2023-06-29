Catholic World News

Supreme Court sides with postal worker on Sunday work

June 29, 2023

CWN Editor's Note: In a unanimous decision released on June 29, the US Supreme Court ruled that a postal worker was the victim of religious discrimination because he was disciplined for refusing to work on Sundays.



In the case of Groff v. DeJoy, the Court found that the US Postal Service was obliged to make a “reasonable accommodation” for the worker’s religious beliefs. The Court ruled that the Postal Service should be required to demonstrate that allowing the worker to avoid Sunday labor would cause substantial damage to the enterprise.

