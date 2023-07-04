Catholic World News

‘Let us not tire of praying for peace,’ Pope tells pilgrims

July 04, 2023

CWN Editor's Note: “Even during summertime, let us not tire of praying for peace, especially for the people of Ukraine who are so beleaguered,” Pope Francis said to pilgrims gathered in St. Peter’s Square, following his July 2 Angelus address.



“And let us not neglect the other wars so often unfortunately forgotten, and the numerous conflicts and clashes that stain many parts of the world with blood,” he continued. “There are so many wars today. Let us take an interest in what is happening, let us help those who suffer and let us pray, because prayer is the gentle strength that protects and sustains the world.”

