All of the baptized are prophets, Pope emphasizes in Angelus address

July 03, 2023

CWN Editor's Note: During his July 2 Sunday Angelus address, Pope Francis reflected on Matthew 10:37-42, the Gospel reading of the day.



“In the Gospel, the Lord also asks to welcome the prophets,” the Pope told the pilgrims gathered in St. Peter’s Square. “So it is important to welcome each other as such, as bearers of God’s message, each one according to his state and vocation, and to do it right where we live – that is, in the family, in the parish, in the religious community, in other places in the Church and in society.”



“The Spirit has distributed gifts of prophecy in the holy People of God,” he continued. “This is why it is good to listen to everyone.”

