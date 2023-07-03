Catholic World News

Baltimore archdiocese adds 42 names to ‘credibly accused’ list

July 03, 2023

CWN Editor's Note: The addition of the 42 names of clergy, religious, and lay employees accused of sexually abusing minors follows the release of the Maryland attorney general’s report, which found “staggering” historic abuse in the archdiocese.

