Crosses removed from Australian Catholic hospital following government takeover

July 03, 2023

» Continue to this story on Australian Broadcasting Corporation

CWN Editor's Note: In May, the government of the Australian Capital Territory announced it would forcibly nationalize a Catholic hospital. The previous month, a legislative committee inquiry had called on the territory’s government to crack down on the hospital over its “limited reproductive healthcare.”

