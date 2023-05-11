Catholic World News

Government announces plan to nationalize Catholic hospital in Australian capital

May 11, 2023

» Continue to this story on Pillar

CWN Editor's Note: Last month, a legislative committee inquiry in the Australian Capital Territory called on the territory’s government to crack down on the hospital over its “limited reproductive healthcare.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!