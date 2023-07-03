Catholic World News

Franciscan, abducted briefly by jihadists in 2014, to lead Church in Aleppo

July 03, 2023

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Francis has appointed Father Hanna Jallouf, OFM, as the apostolic vicar of Aleppo, Syria’s second-largest city.



In 2014, Father Jallouf was abducted by jihadists and kept prisoner for a few days. In 2022, Pope Francis honored him with a Mother Teresa Award for his service to the poorest of the poor.

