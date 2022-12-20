Catholic World News

Pope Francis honors people who care for ‘poorest of the poor’

December 20, 2022

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Francis honored Gian Piero (a homeless man), Father Hanna Jallouf (who ministers in Syria), and Silvano Pedrollo (an Italian businessman) with the Mother Teresa Award, given by the Dicastery for the Service of Charity.

