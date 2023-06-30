Catholic World News

Portland archbishop addresses ‘confusion’ caused by ‘inaccurate media reports’ on schools, gender document

June 30, 2023

CWN Editor's Note: “Recent changes at the Department of Catholic Schools are not in any way tied to the Gender Identity Theory document or its related controversy,” Archbishop Alexander Sample of Portland (OR) said in a June 28 memo to priests and school leaders, in which he sought to “address some inaccurate media reports that have led to some confusion.”



(Catholic World News, in its recent report on the backlash Archbishop Sample has faced over Catholic teaching on gender identity, mentioned the closing of the Department of Catholic Schools, but did not link the closing to the controversy.)



“Our doors are open to everyone and always will be,” Archbishop Sample added. “As Catholics, we joyfully abide by the Church’s teachings and moral principles when we are forming the consciences of our children.”

