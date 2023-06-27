Catholic World News

Oregon archbishop faces backlash against Catholic teaching on gender identity

June 27, 2023

CWN Editor's Note: Five months after he published “A Catholic Response to Gender Identity Theory,” Archbishop Alexander Sample of Portland (OR) is facing a backlash from angry parents, as well as some from teachers and school administrators. Archbishop Sample has also temporarily closed the archdiocese’s Department of Catholic Schools.



One archdiocesan priest, Father Mike Biewind, preached a homily in which he praised a school principal who resigned in protest against the archbishop’s document. The priest is scheduled to retire at the end of the month.

