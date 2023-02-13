Catholic World News

Oregon archbishop publishes Catholic response to gender identity theory

February 13, 2023

CWN Editor's Note: “I hope that you will find in these guidelines, as I do, the beauty of the Church’s timeless teachings, the depth of God’s love for us, and his desire for us to love one another, even amid what can be a confusing and complicated cultural reality,” said Archbishop Alexander Sample of Portland.



The 17-page document has four sections: “The Truth and Dignity of the Human Person,” “Gender Identity Theory,” “Pastoral Guidelines,” and “Whole-Person Affirmation: A Catholic Response.”



The pastoral guidelines state that “designations and pronouns should accord with biological sex,” that “restrooms and locker rooms should be organized according to biological sex,” and that “Catholic institutions should not post signage or display symbols in support of gender identity theory.”

