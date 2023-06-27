Catholic World News

Renewed papal plea for abolition of torture

June 27, 2023

CWN Editor's Note: “Let us put a stop to the horror of torture!” Pope Francis tweeted on June 26. “It is essential that the international community put the dignity of the person above all else and dedicate itself without delay to abolish torture and provide support to the victims.”



This month’s papal prayer intention is for the abolition of torture. In a video that accompanied his prayer intention, the Pope pleaded, “Let us put a stop to this horror of torture.”

