‘Let us put a stop to this horror of torture,’ Pope pleads in video

June 02, 2023

CWN Editor's Note: In a video reflection on his June prayer intention (for the abolition of torture), Pope Francis said, “Let’s think of how Jesus himself was tortured and crucified. Let us put a stop to this horror of torture.”



“Let us pray that the international community commit itself concretely to abolish torture, guaranteeing support to victims and their families,” he added.

