Cardinal Tagle: I witnessed the joy of faith in DR Congo

June 22, 2023

CWN Editor's Note: Cardinal Luis Antonio Tagle, the Pro-Prefect for the Section of First Evangelization of the Dicastery for Evangelization, reflected on his recent trip to the Democratic Republic of the Congo (map), during which he celebrated the closing Mass of the National Eucharistic Congress.



Cardinal Tagle also celebrated Mass in Goma, a city removed from the itinerary of the Pope’s apostolic journey to DR Congo earlier this year because of the armed conflict there.



“In Congo, the Church is youthful!” Cardinal Tagle said. “They have young people: they pray, they sing, they move their bodies in prayer to the Lord. And I hope this will bring to the Synod and to the whole Church, now focused on synodality, bring this energy, upsurge of energy to the rest of the world.”

