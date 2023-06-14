Vatican cardinal visits DR Congo city removed from papal trip
June 14, 2023
» Continue to this story on Fides
CWN Editor's Note: Cardinal Luis Antonio Tagle, the Pro-Prefect for the Section of First Evangelization of Dicastery for Evangelization, celebrated Mass in Goma on June 13.
Pope Francis was originally scheduled to visit the city during his apostolic journey to the Democratic Republic of the Congo, but it was removed from the itinerary because of armed conflict in the region.
Cardinal Tagle was the papal envoy at the June 11 closing Mass at the National Eucharistic Congress in the Democratic Republic of the Congo. The Congress took place in Lubumbashi, a city 1,000 miles from Goma.
For all current news, visit our News home page.
All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!