Vatican cardinal visits DR Congo city removed from papal trip

June 14, 2023

CWN Editor's Note: Cardinal Luis Antonio Tagle, the Pro-Prefect for the Section of First Evangelization of Dicastery for Evangelization, celebrated Mass in Goma on June 13.



Pope Francis was originally scheduled to visit the city during his apostolic journey to the Democratic Republic of the Congo, but it was removed from the itinerary because of armed conflict in the region.



Cardinal Tagle was the papal envoy at the June 11 closing Mass at the National Eucharistic Congress in the Democratic Republic of the Congo. The Congress took place in Lubumbashi, a city 1,000 miles from Goma.

