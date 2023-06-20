Catholic World News

Mexican Catholics mark anniversary of Jesuits’ murders with Mass for the nation’s victims

June 20, 2023

CWN Editor's Note: “”(The gunman) burst into a church where there were two elderly priests, and it’s in a church where they were murdered,” Father Luis Gerardo Moro Madrid, SJ, the Jesuit provincial in Mexico, said of the 2022 murder of two Jesuit priests.



“A sacred space was profaned,” he added. “That means that drug trafficking, that violence can reach anywhere.”

