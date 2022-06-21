Catholic World News

Two Jesuit priests killed in Mexico

June 21, 2022

CWN Editor's Note: Two Jesuit priests were killed in Ceroachui, Mexico, on June 20, as they tried to protect a man who had rushed into a church for protection as he was being chased by an armed assailant. Responding to the deaths of Fathers Javier Campos and Joaquin Mora, Jesuit officials called upon Mexican authorities to protect other Jesuits serving in the region.

