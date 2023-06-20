Catholic World News

New South Wales auditor reprimands Sydney archdiocesan cemeteries

June 20, 2023

CWN Editor's Note: The auditor-general of New South Wales (map), Australia’s most populous state, has reprimanded the charity that runs the Archdiocese of Sydney’s cemeteries for failing to turn over its books during an audit.



The New South Wales government has proposed a takeover of some or all of the cemeteries—much as the Australian Capital Territory has announced plans to take over a Catholic hospital.

