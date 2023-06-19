Catholic World News

Pope Francis, back to Vatican routine post-surgery, says thanks to shouts of ‘Long live the pope!’

June 19, 2023

CWN Editor's Note: As Pope Francis delivered his Sunday Angelus address on June 18, “the public’s applause seemed louder than usual,” while “the 86-year-old Pontiff sounded a bit breathless and hoarse at times,” the Associated Press reported.



Pope Francis is scheduled to receive visitors this week, but will not hold his Wednesday general audience.

