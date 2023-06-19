Catholic World News

‘God is not distant, he is a Father,’ Pope tells pilgrims

June 19, 2023

» Continue to this story on Vatican Press Office

CWN Editor's Note: During his Sunday Angelus address on June 18, Pope Francis reflected on Matthew 9:36-10:8, the Gospel reading of the day.



“If we want to be good apostles, we must be like children: we must sit ‘on God’s lap’ and, from there, look at the world with trust and love, in order to bear witness that God is the Father, that he alone transforms our hearts and gives us that joy and that peace that we ourselves cannot attain,” the Pope said to pilgrims in St. Peter’s Square.



“And let us now pray to Mary; may she help us feel we are loved and transmit closeness and trust,” he concluded.

