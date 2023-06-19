Catholic World News

Aletti Center leader defends Father Rupnik

June 19, 2023

» Continue to this story on AP

CWN Editor's Note: Following the dismissal of Father Marko Rupnik from the Society of Jesus, the head of the art center he founded came to his defense.



Maria Campatelli, head of the Centro Aletti (Aletti Center), said that Father Rupnik was the victim of a “lynching” that resulted from “defamatory” allegations.



Campatelli also said that Father Rupnik sought to leave the Society of Jesus in January and that his superiors “concocted” the violation of the vow of obedience that became grounds for his dismissal. Father Johan Verschueren, SJ, Rupnik’s former superior, confirmed that the priest had sought to leave the order, but disputed Campatelli’s version of events.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!