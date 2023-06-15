Catholic World News

Father Rupnik dismissed from Jesuit order

June 15, 2023

CWN Editor's Note: Father Marko Rupnik, SJ—the Jesuit artist who has been accused of sexually abusing over a dozen women, and who was temporarily excommunicated for absolving an accomplice in a sexual sin—has been dismissed from the Jesuit order.



The Society of Jesus took the action after Rupnik violated restrictions on his ministry by traveling to Bosnia-Herzegovina and to Croatia to work on art projects.



The priest’s superior, Father Johan Verschueren, SJ, described the travels as “a serious transgression of the restrictive measures imposed on Father Rupnik.” Announcing his dismissal, the order cited his “stubborn refusal to observe the vow of obedience.”





