Milan archbishop delivers ‘punchy eulogy’ at Berlusconi’s funeral

June 16, 2023

CWN Editor's Note: Archbishop Mario Delpini of Milan celebrated the funeral Mass of Silvio Berlusconi (1936-2023), the media magnate who served three terms as Italian prime minister. Pope Francis had earlier offered his condolences to Berlusconi’s family.

