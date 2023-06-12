Catholic World News

Pope offers condolences on death of former Italian premier Berlusconi

June 12, 2023

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Francis has offered his condolences to the family of Italy’s former Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi, who died on June 12 at the age of 86.



In a telegram to the late politician’s daughter, Cardinal Pietro Parolin, the Secretary of State, said that the Pope saw Berlusconi as “a key figure in Italian politics, who held public responsibilities with an energetic temperament.” He assured the family of his “fervent remembrance in prayer.”

