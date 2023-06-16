Catholic World News

Texas becomes 7th state to implement age verification for accessing online pornography

June 16, 2023

» Continue to this story on Our Sunday Visitor

CWN Editor's Note: Bishops who chair four USCCB committees recently called on members of Congress to draft and enact legislation that protects children online.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!