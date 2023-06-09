Catholic World News

Bishop chairmen call on lawmakers to protect children online

June 09, 2023

CWN Editor's Note: Bishops who chair four USCCB committees called on members of Congress to draft and enact legislation that protects children online.



In their June 6 letter, the bishops called for consideration of three moral principles: “respect for life and dignity,” “the call to family,” and “the call to community and participation.”

