Southern Baptist Convention affirms only men may serve as pastors

June 15, 2023

CWN Editor's Note: The Southern Baptist Convention, the nation’s largest Protestant denomination, has affirmed that “while both men and women are gifted for service in the church, the office of pastor/elder/overseer is limited to men as qualified by Scripture”—or, in the words of the AP headline, “Southern Baptists refuse to take back megachurch because it has women pastors.”

