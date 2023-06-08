Catholic World News

European Court: Ukraine is in violation of human rights treaty because it does not recognize same-sex unions

June 08, 2023

CWN Editor's Note: The European Court of Human Rights has ruled that Ukraine is in violation of the European Convention of Human Rights, a human rights treaty drafted in 1950, because Ukraine does not offer legal recognition of homosexual unions.



The judges cited an anti-discrimination provision of the convention.



The Ukrainian constitution defines marriage as the union of a man and a woman. President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is a proponent of legislation that would legalize same-sex civil unions.

