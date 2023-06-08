Catholic World News

Planned Parenthood, in turmoil, cuts staff while channeling funds for abortion

June 08, 2023

CWN Editor's Note: “10% to 15% of the [Planned Parenthood national staff’s] 725 to 750 employees — possibly around 100 — face layoffs,” the Associated Press reported.

