Irish bishop raps plan for abortion information in schools

June 07, 2023

CWN Editor's Note: Bishop Donal McKeown of Derry decried a new mandate to provide abortion-access information in all schools of Northern Ireland.



Bishop McKeown said that schools should not be obligated to provide abortion information “as if abortion and that whole area is somehow or other a value-free thing.” He remarked: “If anyone wants to find out about abortion you get something called Google and you type in ‘abortion’.”

