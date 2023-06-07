Catholic World News

Program announced for Pope’s visit to Portugal

June 07, 2023

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Francis is scheduled to make an apostolic journey to Portugal from August 2-6 for World Youth Day.



The Pope is scheduled to spend most of his time in Lisbon, the site of World Youth Day. He will also travel to nearby Cascais and to the Marian shrine of Fátima.

