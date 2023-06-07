Catholic World News

Some Spanish priests, accused of abuse in the US, ‘fell off the radar’

June 07, 2023

» Continue to this story on El País (Madrid)

CWN Editor's Note: “Several Catholic dioceses and American newspapers have revealed cases that, until recently, were unknown to the public,” the report begins. “After committing their crimes in the US, the accused clergymen headed for Spain and managed to disappear.”

