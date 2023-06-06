Catholic World News

‘With war, everything is lost,’ Pope Francis says in Italian TV interview

June 06, 2023

EWTN Vatican

CWN Editor's Note: An estimated 1.66 million viewers watched a June 4 broadcast of an interview with Pope Francis on RAI, the Italian public television network.

