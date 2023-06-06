Catholic World News

Mongolian foreign minister holds talks with Vatican counterpart

June 06, 2023

CWN Editor's Note: Archbishop Paul Richard Gallagher, the Holy See’s Secretary for Relations with States and International Organizations, is visiting Mongolia from June 4-6.



Archbishop Gallagher and Mongolian Foreign Minister Battsetseg Batmunkh “reaffirmed that they will work together to overcome the challenges of desertification, climate change and soil degradation facing the world,” according to the Kyrgyz news agency AKIpress.



Pope Francis will begin a five-day apostolic journey to Mongolia on August 31.

