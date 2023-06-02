Catholic World News

Naked man jumps on altar of St. Peter’s Basilica to protest Ukraine war

June 02, 2023

» Continue to this story on Reuters

CWN Editor's Note: The incident took place two weeks after a car rushed through a Vatican gate and was fired upon by gendarmes.

