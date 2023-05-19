Catholic World News

Car rushes Vatican gate, is fired on by gendarmes

May 19, 2023

CWN Editor's Note: The car’s driver, described as a man in a “serious state of psychophysical alteration,” was arrested in the San Damaso Courtyard of the Apostolic Palace.



After questioning, the driver was taken to the psychiatric ward of a local hospital for “mandatory medical treatment.”

