Pope points Latin American entrepreneurs toward ‘culture of encounter’

June 01, 2023

CWN Editor's Note: Speaking on June 1 to members of the Latin American Business Council, Pope Francis said: “A culture of encounter expresses the search for the common good, and thus contributes to dispel shadows.”

