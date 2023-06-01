Catholic World News

Brazil’s Lula, Pope Francis discuss Ukraine war in phone call

June 01, 2023

CWN Editor's Note: During the conversation, Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva invited Pope Francis to visit Brazil. The Pontiff said he would consider the invitation.

