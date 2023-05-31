Catholic World News

Ireland: bigger, older, less Catholic

May 31, 2023

» Continue to this story on National Review

CWN Editor's Note: According to Ireland’s 2022 census, the nation’s population has surpassed 5 million for the first time in 171 years, in large part because of immigration.



Only 69% of Irish say they are Catholic—down from 92% in 1991, 84% in 2011, and 78% in 2016.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!