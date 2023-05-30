Catholic World News

Syro-Malabar synod announces emergency meeting to end liturgical dispute

May 30, 2023

CWN Editor's Note: Following a Vatican meeting, Cardinal George Alencherry, head of the Syro-Malabar Catholic Church (CNEWA profile), has convoked an emergency meeting of the church’s bishops to address the liturgical dispute that has divided the church.

