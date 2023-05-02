Catholic World News

Syro-Malabar prelates to confer with Vatican on liturgical disputes

May 02, 2023

CWN Editor's Note: Cardinal George Alencherry of Ernakulam-Angamaly has revealed that leaders of the Syro-Malabar Catholic Church are meeting with Vatican officials in Rome this week, in hope of “finding a lasting solution to the present deadlock” in their community.



Syro-Malabar Catholics have been deeply divided over liturgical changes in their liturgy, with the most heated disputes occurring in the Ernakulam-Angamaly archeparchy.

