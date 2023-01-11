Catholic World News

Where things stand in the Syro-Malabar ‘liturgy war’

January 11, 2023

CWN Editor's Note: The Syro-Malabar Catholic Church (CNEWA profile), an Eastern Catholic church in full communion with the Holy See, is based in Kakkanad, India.



Pope Francis has exhorted the faithful of the Eastern-rite Syro-Malabar Church to obey the Syro-Malabar hierarchy’s decision on a uniform method of celebrating the liturgy in all of the church’s eparchies (dioceses).



The uniform method envisions the celebrant turning towards the faithful in the initial rites but then turning towards the altar during the Eucharistic sacrifice. In some eparchies, however, including the Major Archeparchy of Ernakulam–Angamaly, the entire liturgy has been offered facing the people in recent decades.

