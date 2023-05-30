Catholic World News

Cardinal Becciu blasts vendettas, ‘plots against me’ in Vatican financial trial

May 30, 2023

CWN Editor's Note: Cardinal Angelo Becciu, who oversaw the internal affairs of the Roman Curia as Substitute (Sostituto) of the Secretariat of State from 2011 to 2018, criticized Judge Giuseppe Pignatone after he ruled that the full text of interrogation transcripts and WhatsApp chats sought by Becciu’s attorneys should not be given to them.

