Nicaragua accuses Church of money laundering, freezes accounts

May 30, 2023

CWN Editor's Note: As the persecution of the Church in Nicaragua intensifies, the regime of Daniel Ortega, has frozen the bank accounts of parishes and has accused dioceses throughout the nation of being “part of a money laundering network.”

