Pope accepts Strasbourg archbishop’s resignation

May 29, 2023

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Francis has accepted the resignation of Archbishop Luc Ravel, 66, of Strasbourg. The French archbishop, accused of having an autocratic management style, had tendered his resignation at the Vatican’s request following an apostolic visitation, but defended his tenure.

