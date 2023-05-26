Catholic World News

Vatican statement boosts ‘green’ tourism

May 26, 2023

CWN Editor's Note: In a message for World Tourism Day, which will be observed on September 27, the Dicastery for Evangelization calls for “tourism that respects the person and the environment.”



The Vatican statement— signed by Archbishop Rino Fisichella, the pro-prefect of the dicastery— indicates a desire to spread the message of Pope Francis to “increase in a more effective and positive way the care of creation, an essential objective for people’s lives.”

