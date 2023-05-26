Catholic World News

Bolivian bishops acknowledge being ‘deaf’ to sex abuse victims

May 26, 2023

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Francis has sent Msgr. Jordi Bertomeu, an official of the Dicastery for the Doctrine of the Faith, to investigate the burgeoning clerical abuse scandal in Bolivia.



The Society of Jesus in Bolivia revealed that a Jesuit prelate, Archbishop Alejandro Mestre Descals, SJ (1912-1988), was accused in 2021 of raping a young adolescent boy. Earlier, Father Bernardo Mercado, SJ, the Bolivian Jesuit provincial, suspended several of his predecessors amid revelations of a cover-up of the sexual abuse of an estimated 85 minors by Father Alfonso Pedrajas, SJ (1943-2009), an openly gay Jesuit priest.

