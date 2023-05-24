Catholic World News

Vatican official to investigate abuse complaints in Bolivia

May 24, 2023

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Francis has sent a Vatican official to Bolivia to report on the efforts of Church officials in that country to prevent abuse of children— at a time when new accusations of abuse and cover-ups has shaken the Church there.



Msgr. Jordi Bertomeu, an official of the Dicastery for the Doctrine of the Faith, arrived in Bolivia this week; the bishops’ conference announced that his role would be to assess “the progress made in the field of the culture of prevention.”



At the same time, a former Jesuit seminarian also arrived in Bolivia, promising to reveal damaging information about the Jesuits’ role in protecting abusive priests—including one Jesuit who has been named in dozens of abuse complaints.

