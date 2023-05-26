Catholic World News

Same-sex couples accounted for 1% of households in 2020, US Census shows

May 26, 2023

CWN Editor's Note: According to the 2020 US Census, 46% of households have opposite-sex married couples, 7% have opposite-sex unmarried couples, 0.5% have same-sex married couples, and 0.4% have same-sex unmarried couples. In 28% of households. a person lives alone.



The state with the highest percentage of households with married couples is Utah (58.3%). The state with the highest percentage of people living alone is North Dakota (32.8% of households).



In 1990, 55.2% of households nationwide had opposite-sex married couples. At the time, in 24.6% of households, a person lived alone.

